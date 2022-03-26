Photo: Horry County Fire Rescue

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A section of Green Sea Road in Horry County was closed Saturday afternoon because of low visibility caused by smoke from a 10-acre fire, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR said people in the area of Watts Road in Loris may continue to see smoke in the area as crews continue to fight the fire.

HCFR was dispatched at 2:50 p.m. to the fire. Crews from the South Carolina Forestry Commission and Loris Fire Department are also working in the area to try to contain the fire.

The fire is not threatening any structures, and no injuries have been reported, according to HCFR.

No additional information was immediately available.