LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A section of Green Sea Road in Horry County was closed Saturday afternoon because of low visibility caused by smoke from a 10-acre fire, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR said people in the area of Watts Road in Loris may continue to see smoke in the area as crews continue to fight the fire.
HCFR was dispatched at 2:50 p.m. to the fire. Crews from the South Carolina Forestry Commission and Loris Fire Department are also working in the area to try to contain the fire.
The fire is not threatening any structures, and no injuries have been reported, according to HCFR.
No additional information was immediately available.
📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.