HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Roadside grass fires that blocked the area of Whispering Hills on Highway 45 are under control, Horry County Fire Rescue said.
Horry County Fire Rescue said no structures were threatened.
People may see smoke in the area for an extended amount of time.
Crews will continue to monitor the situation.
