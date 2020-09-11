Lost Black heritage in Horry County is uncovered in recently found Bucksport cemetery

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – An Horry County community is honoring a previously lost piece of its history that dates back to the 19th century: a cemetery where slaves were possibly buried in Bucksport.

As the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority expanded its Bull Creek water treatment plant, headstones were found out in the woods. That led people in Bucksport to finding an entire cemetery.

Now, they’re trying to reveal the community’s untold history.

“It was always here,” said Kevin Mishoe, president of the Association for the Betterment of Bucksport. “The rumors just weren’t pursued.”

Mishoe is helping preserve this rediscovered piece of woods known as Eddy Lake Cemetery.

“I was really amazed to find that there were headstones with elaborate cuttings and wording on them that told me that some of these stones were produced by slaves with skilled labor,” he said.

Mishoe says about 100 graves are known to be there since it was found early this year. Some stones show people who died as recently as the early 1900s, but many burial plots weren’t even marked.

Mishoe says the oldest headstone found belongs to a man named Edward Logan, who died in 1874. Logan was a postmaster in Bucks Township before his death at the age of 72.

Some burial plots are only noted with conch shells, signifying how people who were enslaved were forced to leave their home countries.

“They believe that the spirit of the ancestors, [sea shells] were symbolic of taking them back home, back to Africa, across the water,” said Mishoe.

Tracking these ancestors is difficult since the U.S. Census recorded enslaved people only as numbers until after slavery was abolished. Some residents have been able to use the limited information to know their ancestors were buried at Eddy Lake Cemetery. Some people buried at the cemetery were also born after the end of slavery.

Mishoe says what’s been found has also shown unknown parts of Bucksport history from people farther away.

“Union soldiers that were here on this plantation and actually helped by slaves to get back to union lines,” he said.

As the cemetery is cleaned up, it now has a marker of its own, as Horry County leaders unveiled a sign for Eddy Lake Historical Gardens on Thursday night to recognize its importance for the region’s Black heritage.

“It’s a part of history that, for a long time, had been excluded,” said Orton Bellamy, a county council member who represents Bucksport. “Today, they have a voice, even though they’re in Heaven, looking down upon us.”

“Knowing your history gives us that sense of belonging, the sense of having made a contribution,” said Mishoe. “We know about the hardships of slavery and the fact that a lot of the history has been destroyed.”

Mishoe also says he and others will keep clearing the cemetery. The plan is to eventually put a fence around it and grow grass so it can be manicured.

Crews will also use ground-penetrating radars to find other unmarked remains nearby, so Bucksport’s ancestors can have a proper resting site.