Lowes Foods near Grand Dunes Boulevard set to close

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Lowes Foods near Grand Dunes Boulevard will be one of three Lowes Foods stores set to close by early August.

The Carolinas-based grocery chain announced on Tuesday the store portfolio adjustments are part of a broader growth strategy. The two other stores set to close are in Hickory and Claremont, NC.

“These decisions are an important part of the ongoing evaluation of current store performance and strategic market positions to invest and build for future growth,” the company stated in a release. “We regret that this decision will impact our store teams, their families, and our valued guests at these locations.”

Loews Foods said where possible, staff members will be offered positions at other Lowes Foods. “If this is geographically impractical, we will provide financial assistance to help them,” according to the release.

Founded in 1954, Lowes Foods employs approximately 9,000 people and operates 85 full-service supermarkets in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.