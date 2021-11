CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A main water line broke Sunday at Myrtle Beach National and Gardner Lacy Road, according the City of Conway in a social media post.

Crews were working in the area to assess the damage and begin making repairs.

Residents in the neighborhoods around Carolina Forest High School, Myrtle Beach National and South Creek may have little or no water pressure while crews repair the line, the city said.

Count on News13 for updates.