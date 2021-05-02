Male, female winners of Myrtle Beach Marathon announced

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The male and female winners of the Myrtle Beach Marathon have been announced.

The male winner was 49-year-old Ken Rideout, of Brentwood, Tennessee, with a time of 2:30:57.3 — 5:46 per mile. The female winner was 43-year-old Kelli Proctor, of Waterford, Pennsylvania, with a time of 2:52:44.2 — 6:36 per mile.

The half-marathon winners were 29-year-old Brett Morley, of Taylors, and 41-year-old Shawanna White, of Columbia.

993 people were registered for the marathon and 1,489 people were registered for the half-marathon.