Man allegedly punched Myrtle Beach detention officer in face

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested a man Thursday after he allegedly punched a Myrtle Beach detention officer in the face, according to a warrant obtained by News13.

Police were called to the Myrtle Beach Jail at about 9:20 p.m. after a detention officer said he was punched in the face by 39-year-old Chris Randall Fugate, according to the warrant. Fugate allegedly punched the officer as he tried to get him ready for transport to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Fugate was charged with assault on a police officer while resisting arrest or serving process, third-degree assault and battery, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and trespassing, according to booking records.

Fugate remains in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $17,584 bond as of Friday afternoon, according to booking records.