Man charged, accused of burglary, assault with machete in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged and is accused of burglary and assault with a machete.

Around 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a home on Tibton Circle in the Myrtle Beach area in reference to a home invasion, an incident report from the Horry County Police Department said. Upon arriving, a responding officer observed the victim sitting out front of the home and glass “all over the floor.”

A 23-year-old female victim reported to police that she met the suspect, identified in the report as Andrew Jeremy Brown, 24, of Myrtle Beach, inside of his vehicle in front on the home, and he was supposed to have marijuana, but chose not to.

The victim stated that she tried to get out of the vehicle, but the suspect pulled her back into the vehicle and allegedly began “to beat her all over her face and body,” according to the report. The victim stated to police she was eventually able to get out of the vehicle, run inside the home, and lock the door.

The victim told police the suspect then kicked the door in and began swinging a machete around, the report said. The victim said she ran to a back room, where a second victim was located and hid in a closed while the suspect allegedly destroyed the home, trying to get into the room.

The victim also told police the second victim was holding the door shut while the suspect allegedly stabbed the machete through the door.

The second victim, at 26-year-old man, reportedly told police that he jumped out of the window when the suspect came into the room, the report said. The first victim also said she ran and jumped out of the window, and that the suspect eventually left the home.

The female victim told police she knows the suspect well and that she had been buying marijuana from him for a period of time, according to the report. A responding officer said in the report they “observed that the front door had been kicked in, most of the glass had been smashed, the bedroom door had a hold in it and there was blood from victim 2’s wound on the floor.”

According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records, Brown is charged with:

assault and battery in the 2nd degree

assault and battery in the 3rd degree

conspiracy to commit kidnapping

malicious injury to animals, personal prop., value over $1,000 but less than $5,000

burglary- 1st degree

Bond was set at $500 on the assault and battery in the 3rd degree charge, booking records show. Bond has not been set on the other charges.