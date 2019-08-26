Man claims drug dealer forced him to walk around Myrtle Beach naked, report says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man claims a drug dealer forced him to walk around Myrtle Beach naked, according to a report.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Myrtle Beach police responded to the 1400 block of S. Ocean Blvd. for a report of man walking naked down the road, a report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department said. Upon arriving, officers made contact with a man, who reportedly stated that he was forced to walk around naked by his drug dealer.

The man also reportedly told police he owed the drug dealer about $350, according to the report. The reported suspect allegedly presented a gun in front of the man, told him that he had to walk up and down Yaupon Drive naked, and followed the man in a vehicle as he was waking down Yaupon Dr.

The man also told police the suspect didn’t threaten him, but that the suspect said he needed to embarrass the man, the report added. The man reportedly stated he knows the suspect, but allegedly refused to provide information about the suspect to police.

“The victim was uncooperative with police and stated that he did not want police involvement and did not wish to pursue charged,” stated the report.

