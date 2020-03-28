Man flashes gun after being asked to vacate Myrtle Beach motel: Report

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A guest allegedly flashed a gun Friday after being asked to vacate an Ocean Boulevard motel, according to a police report.

Police responded around 1 p.m. Friday to the Virginian Motel, where the guest told police he was upset because hotel management was ‘kicking them out of their room,’ a Myrtle Beach police report says.

The offender also reportedly mentioned to police his frustration that the motel was not giving any alternatives as to where they could go.

The victims of the incident told police they were telling guests to vacate ahead of the mandatory hotel restrictions. That’s when the offender allegedly became ‘irate’ and refused to leave, saying he had nowhere else to go.

He went back to his room to get a handgun, the report continued and stuck it down his pants. After, he lifted his shirt to the victims, showing the gun in his waist band ‘while making confrontational statements.’

The victims told police in the report that the offender never pointed the gun at them. They did not want police involvement aside from helping them get the man off motel property.

Myrtle Beach city council has ordered motels and rentals to stop accepting reservations immediately until May 1. All visitors occupying these types of accommodations must vacate by noon on Sunday. The city issued some exemptions to the restrictions Friday. You can read more here.

