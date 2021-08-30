Man found with more than a dozen illegal flounder in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was found with more than a dozen of illegal flounder in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Game Wardens.

An officer conducting flounder patrol in the Cherry Grove area found a boat from Tabor City, North Carolina. A man said he hadn’t caught any fish but the officer found 25 flounder in the boat, according to the game wardens.

The man was found with 20 flounder over the legal limit and 17 of them were undersized and as small as 10 inches, according to the game wardens.

The man was not identified by the game wardens and it’s unclear if any charges will be filed.

