Man in custody after deadly shooting Saturday afternoon in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has been taken into custody after a man was shot to death Saturday afternoon at his home in Conway, according to police.

The man was identified in a police report as Joseph Levon Scott, 45, of Conway. No charge was listed on the report, and it’s unclear when he was taken into custody.

The victim, Arsenio Legette, was shot about 3:30 p.m. Saturday at his home on Sycamore Street, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said.

The police report said officers were responding to a report of a physical disturbance with a gun when they were advised that one person had already been shot.

The shooting remains under investigation.