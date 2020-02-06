Man indicted on reckless homicide charges in Myrtle Beach crash that killed 3 people

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man has been indicted on reckless homicide charges in a Myrtle Beach crash that killed three people.

Garth J. Treadway, of Conway, was indicted on three counts of reckless homicide, death results within three years, caused by injury from vehicle on January 21, according to public index records.

A motorcycle and three other vehicles crashed at Robert Grissom Parkway and Executive Avenue on May 4, 2018. The three people killed as a result of the crash include:

Nicolas Norris, 25, of Myrtle Beach

Gulnoza Tashmatova, 34, originally from Uzbekistan

Kristie Drewes, 24, originally from Connecticut, but lived in Conway for about five years at the time of the crash

Before the crash, Treadway had just wrecked on Pine Island Road, police said, and was trying to get away. Police said alcohol and speed were contributing factors for the crash on Robert Grissom Parkway.

Treadway has a history of running from trouble. In 2002, he hid in Myrtle Beach after escaping a jail in Richmond, Texas. He got into a shootout with Myrtle Beach police after officers stopped him at a shopping center on 76th Avenue North. An officer shot him in the thigh.

Then-solicitor Greg Hembree said the officer’s shooting was not only justified, but necessary to protect lives.

Within a few weeks, Treadway attempted to escape a jail in Horry County by using a paperclip to undo his handcuffs. That attempt failed.

Treadway’s attorney argued that he was not a flight risk because his legs are severely injured from the crash he is accused of causing. The lawyer also argued that it’s unconfirmed if the liquor bottle found inside Treadway’s vehicle had been consumed that day.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: