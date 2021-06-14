Man jailed on murder charge after shooting Friday night on Bucksport Road in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Authorities have charged a 41-year-old man with murder after a shooting on Friday on Bucksport Road in Conway, according to Horry County public information director Kelly Moore.

John Edward Brown was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center late Friday night after the shooting, which took place about 7 p.m. at 965 Bucksport Road in Conway. He is being held without bond after being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

The victim, Phillip Huggin, 32, of Conway, was identified on Sunday by Horry County’s Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Horry County Police have not released any other details about the shooting. Count on News13 for updates.