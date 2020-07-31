Man killed in crash near Forestbrook identified as 89-year-old

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The man killed in a crash Thursday morning has been identified as 89-year-old James A. King, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, according to Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell.

A 2011 Cadillac heading west on Secondary 922, also known as Burcale Road, crossed the center line and struck a 2002 BMW, according to SC Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee. The crash happened at about 7:57 a.m.

King was driving the BMW that was struck and died as a result of the crash, according to Trooper Lee.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

