Man rescued by Midway fire after getting stuck in marsh

PAWLEYS ISLAND AREA, SC (WBTW) – A man had to be rescued Sunday evening after getting stuck in a marsh because of the mud, first responders say.

The man was working on his dock Sunday when he got stuck in the marsh around it, according to Fire Marshal Mark Nugent. He became stuck in what’s sometimes referred to as pluff mud- which is found in marshes.

Midway Fire Chief Doug Eggiman said the substance can close in and form a kind of suction around things on it.

Midway fire responded to this call around 5:44 p.m. Sunday in the area of Ocean Highway and Salt Marsh Circle, according to Nugent. Family of the man stuck called for help.

Crews were able to successfully get the man out and first responders made sure he was okay. He did not have to go to the hospital.