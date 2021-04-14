Man shot while fishing on Intracoastal Waterway files lawsuit against ‘drunk’ man who shot him

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was shot while fishing on the Intracoastal Waterway in May 2020 filed a lawsuit this month against the “drunk” man who shot him.

Roger Dale Gore filed the lawsuit April 1 against Stephen Roy Parker. Parker was accused of shooting at Gore on May 15 after he yelled at him for trespassing. Gore sustained “superficial” wounds from small pellets from a shotgun shell, according to police.

Gore was fishing on the waterway in the area of 272 Park Street in Little River when he was shot, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit claims Parker was “drunk, intoxicated, and/or otherwise under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.”

The lawsuit claims parker threatened Gore for “trespassing on his fishing spot.” Gore is suing for negligence, assault and battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit claims Parker was negligent for using a gun while drunk and recklessly regarding the rights and safety of others.

“[Parker’s] conduct was so extreme and outrageous as to exceed all possible bounds of decency and must be regarded as atrocious and utterly intolerable in a civilized community,” the lawsuit says.

Gore is seeking actual and punitive damages, for court costs and attorney fees, and other relief the court deems appropriate.

Police went with Gore to the home where he was shot from and made contact with Parker, who was sleeping on a couch. Parker told police someone was shooting at his house from the waterway.

When police asked Parker where the shotgun was located, he told them he didn’t know, and police found the shotgun at the foot of the couch where he was sleeping.

Inside the shotgun was an already fired shell consistent with the Gore’s injuries, police said.

Parker was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.