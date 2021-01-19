Man sues City of Myrtle Beach, police department for ‘violent arrest’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man filed a lawsuit Tuesday against The City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police Department for a “violent arrest” that took place in 2019.

The lawsuit claims Simon Derer was walking in the area of Withers Swash Drive and 3rd Avenue South on June 27, 2019, when police began a foot pursuit of Derer “without cause.” The lawsuit claims Derer was “violently detained” and had to be hospitalized.

Derer suffered injuries including a left sacral fracture, bilateral superior and inferior pubic ramus fractures, multiple abrasions, hemorrhage, head injuries, a loss of consciousness, and acute pain and/or suffering, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims police violated the Fourth Amendment and caused Derer “severe physical and mental injury.”

Derer is seeking unspecified damages, according to the lawsuit.

News13 reached out to both the city and the police department for comment. Both said they don’t comment on pending litigation.