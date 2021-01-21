Man wanted for 2003 murder in Georgia arrested in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for a 2003 murder in Georgia was arrested Thursday in Myrtle Beach, according to police.

Alvin Shane Barfield, 47, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 2:17 p.m., according to booking records. He was wanted for a murder in the Columbus, Georgia area. He’s accused of killing Albert Woolfolk, according to police.

Woolfolk was murdered in his home on July 18, 2003, according to WBTW affiliate WRBL. Woolfolk was a father of four.

It is unclear if Barfield lived in Myrtle Beach or was simply arrested in the area. He was taken into custody without incident at a home, according to police.

“Our ongoing partnerships with federal, state, and local agencies have, once again, led to outstanding results,” Police Chief Amy Prock said. “Our city is safer today, and Mr. Barfield will be held accountable for his actions, thanks to the hard work and dedication of police officers in South Carolina and Georgia.”

He was arrested by officers with the Columbus Police Department in Georgia and Myrtle Beach police working with the U.S. Marshal’s task force, police said.