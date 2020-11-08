Man wrecks vehicle in Horry County after fleeing traffic stop in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One man wrecked his vehicle in Horry County early Sunday after fleeing a traffic stop by a Georgetown County Sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy made the traffic stop around 2 a.m. on Ocean Highway in South Litchfield on a vehicle with no tail lights. The driver refused to stop and the deputy initiated a pursuit.

The driver had outstanding warrants for domestic abuse. There were no injuries to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office personnel or damage to equipment.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

