MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Tis the season for Christmas light hunting!

The Grand Strand is home to multiple Christmas tree lightings, Santa appearances, events and neighborhoods that get into the holiday spirit.

Use the below map to find the closest displays to you. The map will be updated as more information becomes available. To submit your neighborhood, email wbtwwebstaff@wbtw.com and use the subject line “Christmas Lights.”