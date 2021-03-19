Basketball tournament, spring tourism boost business at Surfside Beach bars

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This week local sports bars are getting busier with the hype of the basketball tournament and start of spring tourism.

Many say the uptick in business is welcomed after the majority of the country was shut down during the 2020 tournament.

Statewide restrictions in restaurants have been lifted, but local spots like Dagwood’s Deli & Sports Bar made many adjustments to stay open over the last year.

“Getting back this week has been exciting. Super Exciting,” said assistant general manager, Maribeth Lamuraglia.

With spring tourists in the area Neal and Pam’s Bar and Grill is using the tournament to it’s advantage.

“Sports bring people together. It’s a sense of getting back to normality,” said bartender, High Tower.

Staff says they’re happy to see the bar thrive again after it was closed this time last year.

“I know a lot of people in the area whose business severely suffered and my heart goes out to them. I’m just glad it seems like we’re coming to an end,” said Tower.

Dagwood’s Deli recently opened to full capacity to meet customer demand.

While guests are not required to wear masks, staff will continue to mask up for the time being.

“What people need to remember is that there’s still a pandemic going on. If any of our staff gets sick, it could go through like wildfire and then we would have to shut down, because we wouldn’t have anyone to work,” said Lamuraglia.

With vaccine availability expanding many are hopeful for a busy summer season with safety in mind.

“All those condiments are getting wiped and sanitized between every customer. Every menu is going to get sanitized between every customer and we’re doing the very best we can,” Lamuraglia.