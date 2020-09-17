Marine experts determine cause of large number of dead fish in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The large number of dead fish that washed on shore Friday in North Myrtle Beach was due to low dissolved oxygen and salinity, according to marine experts.

Susan Libes and Danielle Viso of the Burroughs & Chapin Center for Marine & Wetland Studies at Coastal Carolina University said the information is based on information from weather and water quality sensors at the Apache and Cherry Grove piers.

The marine experts said between Sept. 10 and Sept. 11, a “typical summertime episode of low dissolved oxygen occurred.” According to experts, an “unusual occurrence” of low salinity water at Cherry Grove starting Sept. 9 also led to the dead fish.

The marine experts said from Sept. 5 onward, winds from the north, along with significant rain between Sept. 8 and Sept. 11 led to more fresh waters being brought in to the Grand Strand.

Experts also detected an algal bloom in the bottom waters at both piers between Sept. 8 and Sept. 11.

