Former Marine awarded mortgage-free home on Veterans Day

FORESTBROOK, S.C. (WBTW) — A Grand Strand veteran has a new, free home.

Eric Fisher served in the United States Marine Corps for a decade before moving to the area with his wife, Breanna, and their two daughters.

Fisher medically retired from the Marines due to traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder from improvised explosive device blasts while serving overseas on his three combat tours.

Each year, the home construction company Lennar honors a veteran by gifting them a mortgage-free home. This year, the Fisher family received the keys to their new home on Veterans Day.

“I want to thank all the veterans out here with me,” Fisher said. “I know some of you are active duty still because you’re still in uniform. The sacrifices that you have made do not go unnoticed; for a long time I thought they did. This is just a blessing to us.”

Fisher is now a student at Coastal Carolina University in Conway.