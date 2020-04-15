Marion health care workers to receive free ‘Thank You’ lunch

MARION, SC (WBTW) – About 500 health care workers will receive a boxed lunch courtesy of some appreciative local officials.

Workers at MUSC Health Marion Medical Center, Marion County EMS and 911 employees, and workers at MUSC Mullins Nursing Center and Senior Care of Marion will receive a boxed lunch, prepared by T-ROY’S Restaurant of Marion.

State Sen. Kent Williams, State Rep. Lucas Atkinson, and Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace have joined together to sponsor this special “thank you” meal for those who are working so hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three officials are doing this, “To thank those key workers who have placed themselves on the front lines during this time of hardship and uncertainty for everyone. They are putting the needs of others before their own and we just want to show, in some small way, how very appreciative we are for the dedication they have shown.”