Market Common Christmas Tree lighting Saturday evening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Market Common will be hosting a scaled-back, family-friendly event Saturday evening.

Come celebrate Santa’s Arrival and the lighting of the Christmas tree this year in front of Grand 14.

Santa will arrive at 6:15 p.m. on the Big Red Bus to light the tree, but pictures with Santa will not be available during the event.

Guests can visit Santa when social distancing is more attainable on Tuesdays and Thursdays in December from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Acoustic holiday music will be played by Randy McQuay and Prettier Than Matt. Chairs will be allowed in the closed streets, but social distancing is required.

There will be no bounce houses, kids games, or train rides this year.

Due to COVID-19, masks are required when social distancing can not occur. Hand sanitizing stations will be readily available throughout the event space. Please refrain from attending if you have been exposed to COVID-19 or aren’t feeling well.

