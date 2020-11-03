Market Common movie theater to reopen this week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A movie theater in the Market Common area will reopen this week.

The Grand 14 Movie Theater will reopen Friday, according to a post on the theater’s Facebook page. The theater was closed due to the pandemic. It reopened in late August but closed again in late September.

The theater hasn’t announced any movies or showtimes yet, but said details will be posted on its Facebook page soon.

LATEST HEADLINES: