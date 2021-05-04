Market Common road to be named after fallen Myrtle Beach officer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Market Common road will be named after fallen Myrtle Beach police officer Joseph McGarry.

Corsair Street will be renamed PFC Joe McGarry Street. The motion passed at Tuesday evening’s council meeting. Corsair Street is between Shine Avenue and Airdrome Avenue by the newly-renovated Myrtle Beach Police building.

Corsair Street is about one-tenth of a mile long and has five properties on it, but none of the properties have an address on the street, according to the city.

Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said there is a committee working to honor fallen officers in memorable ways and renaming Corsair Street was one of the recommendations.

McGarry was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2002 while attempting to talk to a murder suspect at Dunkin Donuts on North Kings Highway.