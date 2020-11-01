Mask mandate faces a renewal vote in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway’s city council will decide on Monday whether to extend its mask mandate.
The ordinance expires on Tuesday at 9 a.m. It requires face coverings in retail and restaurant businesses.
The mandate first passed in July in response to a spike in coronavirus cases. It includes the following exceptions:
- In personal vehicles
- When person is alone in enclosed spaces, during outdoor physical activity, provided the person maintains six feet from others
- Person is alone with only other household members
- Drinking, eating, or smoking
- When face covering causes or aggravates a health condition
- When wearing a face covering would prevent to receipt of personal services
- When a person is 8 years of age or younger
Fines for violations start at $25.
Horry County voted last week to end its mask mandate for unincorporated areas, despite health experts predicting a spike in cases during the winter. Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune extended the city’s mask mandate on Saturday.