Mask mandate faces a renewal vote in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway’s city council will decide on Monday whether to extend its mask mandate.

The ordinance expires on Tuesday at 9 a.m. It requires face coverings in retail and restaurant businesses.

The mandate first passed in July in response to a spike in coronavirus cases. It includes the following exceptions:

In personal vehicles

When person is alone in enclosed spaces, during outdoor physical activity, provided the person maintains six feet from others

Person is alone with only other household members

Drinking, eating, or smoking

When face covering causes or aggravates a health condition

When wearing a face covering would prevent to receipt of personal services

When a person is 8 years of age or younger

Fines for violations start at $25.

Horry County voted last week to end its mask mandate for unincorporated areas, despite health experts predicting a spike in cases during the winter. Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune extended the city’s mask mandate on Saturday.