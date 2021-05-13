Masks no longer required in Myrtle Beach city office buildings

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Masks are no longer required in Myrtle Beach city office buildings for staff and visitors, according to Public Information Director Mark Kruea.

City Manager Fox Simmons lifted the face covering requirement for city staff and visitors in city office buildings in line with Governor Henry McMaster’s latest executive order limiting local mask ordinances.

The previous face covering requirement for businesses was lifted April 1.

The city is still encouraging masks be worn indoors, especially for anyone who hasn’t been fully vaccinated.

McMaster’s Executive Order 2021-23 states counties or local governments can’t rely on previous orders or a state of emergency as the basis for a mask mandate and all state agencies, local governments, and political subdivisions are banned from requiring “vaccine passports” for any reason.