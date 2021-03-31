Mayor Bethune responds to criticism over lack of masks at re-election event despite Myrtle Beach mask mandate

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune is responding to criticism over the lack of masks at her re-election kickoff event in Myrtle Beach Monday, where masks are currently required.

Bethune said in a statement to News13 that the photos are taken out of context.

“My event was a private reception that was closed to the public and held at a venue that was closed for the public,” Bethune said. “People were eating and drinking and the Governor’s order states that masks do not have to be worn when doing so. I wore my mask the entire time, except for when I spoke from the microphone. A few pictures do not tell the entire story, so it is being taken out of context.”

Several people commented on Bethune’s Facebook post about the event criticizing the lack of masks being worn at the event.

“No mask. Per city mandated order. Please explain. Thanks,” one comment said. Another comment said she made the mandate but didn’t follow it herself.

Footage captured by a News13 photographer at the event did show Bethune wearing a mask when in close proximity to others.