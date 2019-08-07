MB accepting infrastructure project requests for traffic concerns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach city officials are addressing neighborhood traffic concerns by accepting infrastructure project requests.

Project requests may be filed by Myrtle Beach residents who are looking to add safety features in their neighborhood.

“This process will require that you get your neighbors to sign a petition saying ‘Yes, we want that sidewalk or yes we want that traffic calming device’ before we investigate and spend any money to actually put it in,” said city spokesperson Mark Kruea.

In order for a project to be accepted, it must first have the neighborhood’s majority agreement. A petition must be signed by most of the residents in a particular area before the request can be submitted.

The infrastructure project request covers three areas of concern: Traffic calming solutions, side walks, and storm water issues.

Speed bumps, side walks, and storm drain repairs could be added to a neighborhood who successfully files a completed request.

Residents in the Market Common have concerns with speeding and distracted driving.

Kevin Gunn works and lives in the Market Common. His main concerns is speeding and golf carts.

“Definitely on Farrow Parkway where people are not going 35. They’re going more 40-25 and these golf carts simply don’t go that fast.”

Another resident says stops signs in his neighborhood are sometimes completely ignored.

“We’ve had some stop signs put in recently in the last year or two maybe and some people just go right through them. They treat them like it’s not even there,” said Dennis Matoskiewicz.

The city will launch an investigation to an area of concern once a petition has been successfully filed.

While applications have been accepted since January, some residents have never heard about it.

“I didn’t know about that until you told me today, so if I don’t know about it a lot of people might not either. So being more aware of that, spreading that word a little bit more,” said Britni Gaddy.

An application for the infrastructure project request form can be found here.