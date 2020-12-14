MB announces finalists for city manager and special council meeting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach City Council has announced the three finalists for city manager and is expected to select a candidate in a special Council meeting on Thursday.

The three candidates are:

Anthony Caudle of Wilmington, NC. Caudle is currently the Deputy City Manager of Wilmington with over thirty-four years of experience. Caudle is also a member of the International City Management Association. Caudle has a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of North Carolina.

Terrence R. Moore of Atlanta, GA. Moore is currently the City Manager of College Park in Atlanta. Moore has over twenty-eight years of experience in local governments with twenty-one years as a city manager in Florida, New Mexico, West Virginia, and Georgia.

Jonathan Fox Simons, Jr. of Myrtle Beach. Simons, Jr. is currently the Deputy City Manager of Myrtle Beach and was previously the Assistant City Manager of Myrtle Beach. Simons Jr. has a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from The American University in Washington, DC.

The Council meeting will be held at 2 p.m. at the Council Chamber, Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center in Myrtle Beach on December 17.

The purpose of this special meeting is to select a candidate for the purpose of entering into negotiations regarding the terms of an employment agreement as City Manager and subsequent prospective appointment.

Citizens are invited to attend and participate in the meeting.

