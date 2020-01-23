MB approved $300M+ in new construction in 2019, plans to redevelop in 2020

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – While 2019 was not a record breaking year for construction in Myrtle Beach, the city says it was a strong one.

The city approved more than 311 million dollars in new construction last year. Issuing more than 7,000 building permits of all kinds.

The city says nearly 500 single family homes and nine commercial buildings were added.

“I think it’s an indicator that Myrtle Beach is a great place for folks to come, want to live. It’s a good place for commercial activity. We’ve got more than 10,000 business licenses just inside the city alone. So, 311 million dollars worth of new construction in one year is a pretty good lick,” said city spokesperson Mark Kruea.

City manager, John Pedersen, says to expect to see more redevelopment this year.

“[City] council’s focus right now is really redevelopment of our downtown,” said Pedersen.

He says redevelopment of the downtown area will include new buildings.

“Having a mix of both new construction and redeveloping existing properties is the way to go. The downtown master plan we’ve been following since it’s adoption last March very much considers both,” said Pedersen.

Myrtle Beach City Council is looking to extend incentive programs to “mom and pop” hotels.

A voucher program could provide financial incentives, and a “floating zone” incentive could offer flexibility.

“They both were in the past limited to fairly small geographic areas and now the idea is to expand the use of those,” said Pedersen.

All in effort to breathe life back into downtown.

“I think you’re going to see, I know you’re going to see in this coming year some things that are actually coming out of the ground. Some more obvious evidence, some physical evidence that things are changing,” said Pedersen.