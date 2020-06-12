Red Cross assisting 20 people after fire damages apartment complex in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to the scene of a structure fire at 2005 Greens Blvd. Friday morning.

Red Cross volunteers are assisting about 20 people after the fire. The Red Cross said at least 8 units were damaged.

“Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this morning’s fire and the Red Cross of South Carolina remains committed to helping them recover,” Amy Brauner, the Executive Director of the Eastern Chapter said.

According to crews, all occupants are believed to have gotten out.

