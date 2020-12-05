MB Safari responds to US House Bill prohibiting public contact with big cats

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A spokesperson for the Myrtle Beach Safari says that the safari is “very much opposed” to The Big Cat Public Safety Act, saying there is “nothing positive” about it and that there is “no winner” from the bill.

The legislation “revises requirements governing the trade of big cats (i.e., species of lion, tiger, leopard, cheetah, jaguar, or cougar or any hybrid of such species). Specifically, it revises restrictions on the possession and exhibition of big cats, including to restrict direct contact between the public and big cats.”

The spokesperson’s main concern was that this legislation would mean many facilities would now, not only have to follow existing rules from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), but also the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which she says could mean conflicting rules from the two organizations.

She also says that the bill has implications on everybody; small zoos, large zoos, etc.

Language from the bill indicates that it has exemptions for zoos or sanctuaries with USDA Class C licenses:

“The Big Cat Public Safety Act is narrowly focused on privately-owned animals and includes exemptions for exhibitors with U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Class C licenses, such as zoos, state universities, and sactuaries. Current owners are grandfathered in, allowing owners to keep their animals if they register with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services (FWS) and abide by listed regulations.”

The spokesperson, however, did not say how this legislation, if passing through the Senate and getting the president’s approval, would impact the Myrtle Beach Safari.

Read the full bill here.

