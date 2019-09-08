MB Speedway Chaplain posts update on driver following wreck

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A race car driver is recovering Sunday following a serious wreck at Myrtle Beach Speedway Saturday night.

Lionell Jewell, a Chaplain at the speedway, said in a Facebook post Sunday Ed Ray is recovering from a broken neck, a possible broken nose and some cuts and bruises.

Many took to Facebook to express their well wishes for the driver.

The wreck happened around 9:15 Saturday night, after the driver’s car crashed into a wall.

He had to be extricated before being transported to the hospital.

