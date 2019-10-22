MBFD begins new overdose follow-up program to help the opioid epidemic

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of prescription oxycodone pills in New York. U.S. health officials are again warning doctors against abandoning chronic pain patients by abruptly stopping their opioid prescriptions. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services instead urged doctors Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, to share such decisions with patients. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach first responders are taking a more proactive approach towards fighting the opioid epidemic by following up with a person they have administered the overdose reversing drug, Narcan to in the days after an overdose.

The COPE Program, which stands for Community Outreach Paramedicine Education, allows specifically-trained first responders to visit a person face-to-face a few days after an overdose, and offer support and long-term treatment plans to the patient.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department says they have already made contact with 11 people in the four days they’ve engaged in the program.

“It’s very fulfilling that with the 11 that we’ve had, only eight were actually on our list. We had three others that found out what we were doing when we were there and said I could use that help, and they approached us,” Lt. Dwayne Wright with MBFD said.

According to Lt. Wright, one woman they reached out to through the program is receiving treatment at a long-term recovery center.

The department says if they cannot reach a person on their list the first time, they will try two additional times.

One particular meeting with a patient sticks out in Lt. Wright’s mind.

“He was very humbled by what we were doing, because yes, he admitted he had received narcan from us, and he needed help, and no one’s ever offered to help him, and he was very touched that the police and fire department were out there to help him, so it touched me of his reaction of what we were doing,” Lt. Wright said.

Lt. Wright says while nothing can completely solve the opioid epidemic, he hopes the program will reduce the number of overdoses in Myrtle Beach and help improve the area’s mental health statistics.