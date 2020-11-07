MBFD crews respond to a structure fire on Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a structure fire on S. Ocean Blvd on Saturday afternoon.

The fire is under control at the 1200 Block of S. Ocean Blvd., according to MBFD.

Courtesy: MBFD

There were no injuries reported.

MBFD advises the public to avoid the area for the safety of the public and the crews on scene.

Count on News13 for more updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: