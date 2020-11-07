MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a structure fire on S. Ocean Blvd on Saturday afternoon.
The fire is under control at the 1200 Block of S. Ocean Blvd., according to MBFD.
There were no injuries reported.
MBFD advises the public to avoid the area for the safety of the public and the crews on scene.
Count on News13 for more updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Massive great white shark pings off coast of Florida
- MBFD crews respond to a structure fire on Ocean Boulevard
- McMaster suspends councilman facing child sex crimes
- Trump supporters gather for ‘Stop the Steal’ rally in Colorado Springs
- ‘Welcome back’: World leaders congratulate Biden, Harris after election win