MBFD sees increase in stingray sting reports

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: SCDNR

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – When going out into the ocean people need to be aware of potential hazards such as waves, currents, and wildlife.

One such hazard is stingrays which are normally found in shallow coastal waters.

In the month of June, Myrtle Beach Fire Department says they have had more calls of stingray stings than all of last year. From May 30 to June 21 the department used eight stingray kits.

“These sting ray kits were used on subjects that had symptoms and wounds similar to a stingray envenomation.” said a department official.

The Southern Stingray is common in South Carolina estuaries, where rivers empty out into the ocean, according to SCDNR. They have a venomous spine attached to the base of their tail to defend itself.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: