Myrtle Beach Fire Department offers tips on preventing a Christmas tree fire

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On Monday, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department held a Christmas Tree Burn to show the fire risks of having a Christmas tree.

“Artificially trees have gotten a lot bigger lately, and they can be a lot safer using a fire retardant so they won’t go up as quickly,” says Lt. Jonathan Evens with Myrtle Beach Fire Department. “So, if you like to have a live tree, we just want you to keep it watered. That’s the big thing we have to say here.”

The Christmas Tree Association also has tips on preventing tree fire. These include making sure your tree is fresh, keeping away from heat sources and holiday candles, and as the fire department said keeping it well watered. Also, be sure to unplug or turn off your tree lights each night before going to bed.

LATEST HEADLINES: