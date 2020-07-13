MBPD: 3 Myrtle Beach businesses cited for violation of mask ordinance over the weekend, 53 in compliance

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three businesses were cited for violation of Myrtle Beach’s mask ordinance over the past weekend, according to Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Vest said while three businesses were cited, 53 businesses were complying with the order between July 10 and July 13.

Myrtle Beach Police Department also assisted SLED agents over the weekend to educate owners of bars and restaurants about the new order banning the sale of alcohol after 11:00 p.m. each night, Vest said.

The alcohol order went into effect Saturday night at 11:00 p.m., after being signed by Gov. McMaster Friday.

“Many of the young people in our state, as well as around the country, seem to not be taking the virus as seriously as they should, and we hope that this will help all of us – particularly the younger generation – to realize just how serious this virus is and what is at stake if we don’t see these infection rates start dropping,” said Gov. McMaster.

Restaurants and bars who fail to comply with Governor McMaster’s executive order may lose their license.

The order does not apply to alcohol that is sold at convenience or grocery stores, wine and liquor stores, or retail business.

