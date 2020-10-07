MBPD announces name of second officer shot in Myrtle Beach shootout

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police announced the name of the second officer who was shot during a shootout in Myrtle Beach Saturday.

Police identified the second officer as Andrew Wangstad, 28. Wangstad has been with MBPD for just under a year. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is currently recovering, police said.

MBPD Officer Jacob Hancher was killed in the shooting. The suspect, John Aycoth, 20, was also killed.

