MBPD is investigating after a person fell from a balcony of an Ocean Blvd hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating after a person apparently fell from a balcony on an upper floor of the Bluewater Resort this morning, according to MBPD.

It happened around 10 a.m. and the person who fell did not survive, according to police.

Police are still investigating and do not have any more information about the circumstances that led to the fall.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: