MBPD lieutenant retires after 40 years

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach Police Department lieutenant has retired after 40 years.

Lt. Tommy Chestnut retired “signed off for the last time, giving his final 10-42” on Wednesday, MPBD says in a Facebook post. Chestnut joined the city in March 1980.

“Police Chief Amy Prock and dozens of fellow officers and staff were on hand at the law enforcement center” to send Lt. Chestnut off into his retirement.

