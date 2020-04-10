MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach Police Department lieutenant has retired after 40 years.
Lt. Tommy Chestnut retired “signed off for the last time, giving his final 10-42” on Wednesday, MPBD says in a Facebook post. Chestnut joined the city in March 1980.
“Police Chief Amy Prock and dozens of fellow officers and staff were on hand at the law enforcement center” to send Lt. Chestnut off into his retirement.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- MBPD lieutenant retires after 40 years
- Tagovailoa’s agent says he’s healthy, will be ready for camp
- Horry Electric Cooperative reports 1,500 customers without power in Socastee area
- CCMF makes first new artist announcement since postponing festival due to coronavirus
- In a test of faith, Christians mark Good Friday in isolation