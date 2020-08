MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department needs help finding a man that disappeared on July 27.

Kristofer Skye Bowling was last seen in the area of Hadley Circle in Market Common.

Bowling also goes by the name ‘Skye.’

He is 6′ 1″, has brown hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos on his arms.

If you have any information, please call 843-918-1382, reference number: 20-013910.