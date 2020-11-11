MBPD receives grant from DOJ for technology to help catch shooting suspects

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department was awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to establish technology to help catch offenders in shootings and help solve crime cases.

The technology called ‘NIBIN’ or the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network is able to trace a shell casing from a gun fired at a crime scene.

“This particular grant is a true game-changer, the technology in the crime gun model that we’re bringing here to the Grand Strand is something that without a doubt will have an impact in violent crime in this area,” said Brian K. Mein, the assistant special agent in charge for the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of ATF for the Charlotte Field Division.

The technology will be housed at the Myrtle Beach Police Department but it’ll be used throughout the 15th Circuit in both Horry and Georgetown counties.

“This program will provide rapid analysis of gun-related evidence, vital for any violent crime reduction strategy which is what we in the 15th Circuit are striving to continue to do to make a difference in all these cases,” said Chief Amy Prock with Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Mein said it works by, “basically just as your fingerprints are to you, every single firearm leaves an individual marking on a shell casing that is unique and like no other firearm.”

Mein added that “we’re able to take that shell casing, image it and turn it into data, enter it in the database and we can cross-compare that with other shootings and other recoveries and other shell casings from firearms that are recovered most importantly to help us determine where to focus our efforts.”

Mein said there are currently 228 NIBIN sites in the country and 3 are in South Carolina. They’re located at SLED in Columbia, Richland, and Charleston counties.

“We can look at firearm data from NIBIN and we can compare cross jurisdictionally what that information is given to us and we can see patterns of shootings and we can identify shooters both within and outside the community,” Mein said.

Mein said the information that NIBIN collects can be turned around in less than 48 hours so it’ll help speed up the process when solving a case.

“These advancements in technology make a significant difference in actually putting cases to rest, putting those to rest that are causing the violence in our communities,” Chief Prock said.

Mein said the Myrtle Beach Police Department should receive the technology permanently within the next several months.