MBPD releases aerial footage of Sunday’s walk with protesters

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department released aerial footage of Sunday’s walk with protesters.

Protesters first gathered Sunday in Myrtle Beach around 10 a.m., before marching from Ocean Boulevard to the Myrtle Beach police department. Many of the demonstrators held signs emblazoned with messages of social justice.

During this march to Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach officers were seen walking alongside the protesters. Chief Amy Prock was seen listening to the concerns of protesters at one point.

Watch the aerial footage in the video player above.