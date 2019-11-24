MBPD releases traffic citation stats for Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police are releasing new numbers about traffic enforcement in the Market Common area.

In a Facebook post, the department said it stopped 27 vehicles between Nov. 10 and Nov. 16.

23 tickets were issued during that time, the post continued. 13 warnings were also given out.

The department said officers are conducting ‘continued enforcement’ in the area.

Traffic concerns have been cited by residents recently.

The release also detailed a breakdown of who was pulled over by police:

• 11 Locals

• 6 Market Common Residents

• 9 Non-Residents

• 9 Students