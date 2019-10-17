McLeod Health unveils new emergency department in Carolina Forest

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) – McLeod Health will soon open a new emergency department in Carolina Forest.

A ribbon cutting ceremony and tour was given Thursday afternoon.

“This project did not come without a lot of people pulling on the rope at the same time,” said Scott Montgomery, Administrator of McLeod Health Loris.

After two and a half years of planning and building the ER is set to open October 22 at 7 a.m.

“We want to continue to provide high quality health care and so it’s just exciting to get open,” said Montgomery.

Inside are 15 exam rooms including trauma and triage.

“We have full medical services available here. We have radiology, laboratory services. Respiratory will be here 24/7. We’ll have a physician on staff 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Mary Canady, Carolina Forest Director of Emergency Services.

The CT suite and x-ray room are homes to some of the most advanced technology and will help a variety of patients.

“For example a patient that might have a stroke could utilize this room for us to help diagnose and treat this patient,” said Montgomery.

The emergency department is part of McLeod’s long term plan to bring health services to the Grand Strand.

“This is just a part of our long term vision to bring more services to the residents of Carolina Forest, Myrtle Beach, as well as the surrounding communities,” said Montgomery.

The Carolina Forest ER is located at 107 McLeod Health Boulevard.